Angry Birds maker Rovio plans initial public share offering

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:31 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish maker of "Angry Birds" and other popular mobile games, says it plans an initial public offering and a listing of its shares on the Helsinki stock exchange.

Chief Executive Kati Levoranta says the company "is stronger than ever" and well-positioned in the fast growing mobile gaming market with a diversified games portfolio.

Levoranta added Tuesday that recent launches — Angry Birds Evolution, Battle Bay and Angry Birds Match — have been doing well. He called the share listing "an important milestone in developing Rovio into an even stronger games-first entertainment company."

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, didn't give an estimated share price or company value.

