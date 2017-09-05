Hyundai Motor's China plant halts again on supply disruption

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai Motor Co. said its China plant halted operation due to a supply disruption on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 its second shutdown in China in less than a month as diplomatic tensions between China and South Korea over a U.S. missile-defense system took toll on its business. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo