Business

Hawaii air ambulance company buys its only competitor

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:16 AM

HONOLULU

A firm that controls one of two air ambulance companies in Hawaii is acquiring the second medevac business in a transaction that could create a monopoly.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2gzjdqF ) Monday that Air Medical Group Holdings Inc., which owns Hawaii Life Flight, plans to buy competitor American Medical Response for $2.4 billion.

The transaction comes after Kaiser Foundation Health Plan just last year sued Hawaii Life Flight, claiming the company charges exorbitant rates that are significantly higher than American Medical Response.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser research backs claims that American Medical Response charges thousands of dollars less than Hawaii Life Flight for similar flights.

Air Medical spokesman Reid Vogel declined to comment on whether the Hawaii companies would be consolidated, but said working together could shorten response times and control costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video