Log says man fatally shot wouldn't leave Ohio police cruiser

A police radio log says a man fatally shot after being transported by an officer to an Ohio homeless shelter wouldn't get out of the officer's cruiser.
The log released by the Stow Police Department on Monday indicates a Stow officer asked that Akron police be called after the officer arrived at the rear door of the shelter late Sunday. The log says two shots were fired and the officer with the man was slightly hurt and lost his glasses.
The log does not state who fired the shots.
The radio log says police had responded earlier in the evening to reports of a man who'd jumped the fence of a house in Stow, pounded on a door and asked for cigarettes.
Police say the man died at an Akron hospital.
