State warns of scammers posing as health department staff

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 6:02 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Health officials are warning Ohioans of callers posing as state health department staff to get personal information the department would never seek over the phone.

The Ohio Department of Health says the scammers use caller ID technology to make it appear they are calling from a credible phone number. They sometimes say they are calling on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or on behalf of a health care provider. The callers often have some personal information about those they are calling, such as name, date of birth, address and the name of the person's physician.

Anyone getting such a suspicious call should never provide personal information, but hang up and call the named agency or company for verification.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

