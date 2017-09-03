US consumer bureau chief to speak at Ohio picnic

An Obama administration holdover under heat in Washington will speak at a high-profile Labor Day picnic in Ohio, amid speculation he could join the 2018 governor's race.
Richard Cordray heads the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a target of Republicans who say it hinders business growth. Some Republicans contend political ambitions are influencing Cordray's work.
The former Ohio treasurer and attorney general highlights Monday's AFL-CIO picnic at Coney Island near Cincinnati. Speakers there in recent years have included former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton.
So far, four Republicans and four Democrats are in the race to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich. Democrats will debate Sept. 12.
Meanwhile, another possible Democratic contender, former Cincinnati Mayor and tabloid TV host Jerry Springer, will work two picnics in Cleveland.
