Indian Prime Minister Modi drops ministers as economy slips

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address Pause

1:47 Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

1:33 Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

1:35 See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

1:14 Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center