Business

September 3, 2017 3:07 AM

Xi says BRICS nations should stand up against protectionism

By LOUISE WATT Associated Press
XIAMEN, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for the world to reject protectionism even as American and European pressure mounts on Beijing to lower market barriers, speaking at the start of a Chinese-led summit of five large emerging economies now overshadowed by North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

Lamenting that "protectionism and an inward-looking mentality are on the rise," Xi said that "only openness delivers progress and only inclusiveness sustains such progress."

Xi was speaking to business representatives of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — a day before he opens a summit with the leaders of these major emerging markets in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. This will be the ninth summit of the BRICS grouping, which came together about a decade ago to push for an alternative world order that wasn't dominated by Western nations.

China has long been accused of putting up unfair barriers to foreign companies. However, Xi has become a leader who speaks out in favor of globalization at a time when protectionist sentiments are on the rise in Western countries, including in the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

The summit is another chance for Xi to showcase his leadership of a country that wants to project itself as a central pillar of 21st-century global governance. But the event has been overshadowed by North Korea conducting its sixth nuclear test earlier Sunday, apparently its most powerful yet.

Though Xi did not address the North's nuclear test in his speech, China's foreign ministry strongly condemned the detonation and urged Pyongyang to "stop taking erroneous actions that deteriorate the situation."

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pause
Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 1:47

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Scene at shooting in Empire 0:42

Scene at shooting in Empire

  • By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

    Rents are rising in Modesto. Here's a look at the numbers.

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

View more video

Business