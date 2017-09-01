Pope, Orthodox leader blame 'moral decay' for ecology crisis

FILE - In this May 25, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis stands with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I as they meet outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. Pope Francis and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians are urging political leaders to "support the consensus of the world" that climate change and other environmental ills have created an ecological crisis that is harming the world's poorest the most. Christianity's top spiritual leaders issued the joint appeal Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, which both Catholic and Orthodox churches mark as a day of prayer for God's creation. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo