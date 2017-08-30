Business

Officials hold hearing on proposed poultry plant expansion

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 11:53 PM

MILLSBORO, Del.

State environmental officials are holding a public hearing on a proposed expansion of a poultry processing plant in Millsboro.

Thursday evening's hearing involves a request by Mountaire Farms for a Coastal Zone Act permit to build and operate a third production line in a 5,300 square foot expansion at its facility on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro.

Environmental officials say the expansion would result in increased air emissions of about three tons a year from natural gas burned in existing boilers to provide heat for scalding.

It would also result in wastewater discharges increasing from 2.3 million gallons a day to 2.4 million gallons a day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video