Business

Tennessee grants available for student job skill programs

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:26 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee economic development officials are accepting applications for projects to help elementary, middle and high school students develop career and job skills.

A Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release says the Work-Based Learning Grant will award up to $25,000 per project. The initiatives can be new programs or expand upon existing ones.

Local education agencies can apply. They must match some of the grant amount, depending on the community's economic status.

At least 40 grants will be rewarded. The deadline to apply is Oct. 6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video