Want to change careers? Do these 5 things first

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, photo, Heather Snow, at right, and Daisy Medina, second from left, recruiters for Just Energy, talk to job seekers during a job fair in San Jose, Calif. Changing careers takes energy, money and time. Before giving up the security of your current position, there are steps you can take to be sure you're making the right decision. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo