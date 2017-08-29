Invasive stink bugs plaguing soybean farmers in 3 states

This Aug. 17, 2017 photo shows a Redbanded stinkbug on a soybean plant at the Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville, Miss. The Deep South’s nastiest soybean pest is marching north, and Mississippi and Arkansas are facing their worst invasion ever. Two warm winters followed by this year’s warm spring have let invasive red-banded stinkbugs spread well beyond south Louisiana, where they’ve been prevalent since 2000. MSU Delta Research and Extension Center via AP Don Cook