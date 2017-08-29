Illinois Senate to take up school funding overhaul

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Will Davis, D-Homewood, on the floor of the Illinois House after the education funding bill Davis sponsored passed on the second attempt during a special session at the Illinois State Capitol, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House approved an education funding plan Monday that will increase state money for all districts, reduce disparities between rich and poor schools and provide $75 million in tax credits for people who donated to private school scholarships. The State Journal-Register via AP Justin L. Fowler