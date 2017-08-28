Business

Details for President Trump's Missouri visit announced

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:51 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a manufacturing company when he visits Springfield on Wednesday.

The White House said the president is scheduled to arrive in Springfield about 2 p.m. Wednesday. He will speak about tax reform for about 30-45 minutes at Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment. The president is scheduled to leave Springfield immediately after the speech.

The White House says the speech is a closed event and no tickets will be sold to the public.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Cook company invested nearly a quarter of a million dollars supporting statewide Republican candidates in the 2016 election.

Loren Cook II and Gerald "Chip" Cook Jr. also contributed to Trump's campaign. Loren Cook also contributed to the Black Conservatives Fund.

