Decatur sailor who died on USS McCain was 'pride and joy'

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo. the damaged port aft hull of the USS John S. McCain is visible while docked at Singapore's Changi naval base in Singapore. Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo