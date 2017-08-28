FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo. the damaged port aft hull of the USS John S. McCain is visible while docked at Singapore's Changi naval base in Singapore. Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.
Business

Decatur sailor who died on USS McCain was 'pride and joy'

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:57 AM

DECATUR, Ill.

The family of a Decatur sailor who remains were recovered from the USS John S. McCain say they're "heartbroken with the news and will miss him tremendously."

The Navy said Monday that divers recovered the remains of 23-year-old Logan Stephen Palmer, who had gone missing after the McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week. He was one of 10 sailors whose remains were recovered.

His family said in a statement provided by the Navy that Palmer was a "loving and wonderful young man" who was their "pride and joy." They remembered him as a brother, Eagle Scout and an active church member. They said he "loved his family dearly and was committed to making the Navy a career." Family say Palmer "was excited about the adventures the Navy would offer him."

