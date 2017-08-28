Business

Grain lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:28 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 9.40 cents at $4.00 a bushel; Sept corn was down 2 cents at $3.3660 a bushel; Sept oats gained 3.60 cents at $2.45 a bushel while Sept soybeans was down 2.20 cents to $9.3660 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was unchanged at $1.0595 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .90 cent at $1.4228 a pound; October lean hogs was .65 cent lower at $.6243 a pound.

