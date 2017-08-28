New Hamas leader says it is getting aid again from Iran

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Yehiyeh Sinwar, a top Hamas official in Gaza attends a news conference in Gaza City. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Sinwar, Hamas’ new leader in the Gaza Strip, said his group has restored relations with Iran after a five-year rift and is using its newfound financial and military aid to gear up for a new round of battle with Israel. Adel Hana, File AP Photo