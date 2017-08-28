Groups working to create medical service center for homeless

Three health care companies and Honolulu officials are teaming up to provide medical service, respite and housing to homeless people on Oahu island.
The Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2xGfqP7 ) the Hawaii Medical Service Association and The Queen's Medical Center are part of the group working with officials to convert a city building into a health care center that will offer 24-hour urgent care with primary and mental health services, a rapid detox and wound care center and a place where patients needing various treatments can stay for 30 days. Officials hope the H4 project will decrease the impact homeless health care has on hospitals and primary care providers.
The group is looking to raise $5 million from the private sector to open the facility by 2018.
Comments