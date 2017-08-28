Thai police say Interpol has issued notice for Red Bull heir

In this April 5, 2017, photo, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. Interpol on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, issued an international request for the arrest of the billionaire heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, stepping up the hunt for the fugitive Thai playboy wanted in allegedly killing of a traffic policeman in a 2012 hit-and-run incident in Bangkok. Matt Dunham AP Photo