With a friendly president and Congress, NRA targets media

This frame grab from the NRATV.com site shows a video entitled "Taking on the Times." The election of President Donald Trump and Republican control of both houses of Congress meant the National Rifle Association could probably rest easy that gun laws wouldn’t change for at least four years. But the NRA has begun a campaign not against pending legislation, but against what it sees as liberal forces bent on undoing the progress it’s made _ and the political powerhouse is resorting to language that some believe could incite violence. AP Photo)