Sale of Interior secretary's motor home raises $25K question

This July 14, 2011 photo shows the campaign bus of Neil Livingstone, candidate for Governor and Ryan Zinke, candidate for Lt. Governor in Great Falls, Mont. A political committee belonging to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recently sold the motorhome to a Montana legislator who is up for a top post in the Interior Department, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The sale is prompting curiosity because it was sold for just half of its apparent $50,000 market value. The Federal Election Commission prohibits the sale of political committee assets below fair market value. The Great Falls Tribune via AP, File Rion Sander