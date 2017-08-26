Business

State sets October enrollment date for heating bill help

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 7:23 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Seniors and people with disabilities may begin applying on Oct. 1 for help paying their heating bills this winter.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity this week announced the 2017 start date for enrollment in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The state and federally funded program makes heating bill payments on behalf of low-income households.

Thirty-five agencies across Illinois will accept applications for the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers must provide documentation of their income, housing costs and recent heat and electric bills.

A single person may qualify for assistance with an income of up to $1,508 per month, while a family of four may earn up to $3,075 monthly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video