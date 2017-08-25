Montana teacher shares passion for agriculture with students

ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF AUG. 26-27 AND THEREAFTER - In a Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Justin Heupel poses for a photo at the H.E. Robinson Agriculture Center in Kalispell. Mt. This school year marks his 22nd year teaching and his 14th year with Kalispell Public Schools at the vo-ag center, where he currently teaches seniors and a sophomore class. The Daily Inter Lake via AP Aaric Bryan