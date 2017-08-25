Business

Coal miner killed on job in West Virginia

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 5:10 PM

TALLMANSVILLE, W.Va.

A coal miner has died in West Virginia, the sixth mining fatality in the state this year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration confirmed the fatality Friday at Carter Roag Coal Co.'s Pleasant Hill Mine in Upshur County near Tallmansville, south of Buckhannon. Carter Roag is owned by Metinvest, a mining and metals firm headquartered in Ukraine.

No other details were available Friday.

MSHA said three coal miners were killed on the job in West Virginia last year. The agency said 12 coal miners have died on the job so far this year, up from eight in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video