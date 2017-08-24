Shopping by voice on Amazon or Google device could cost you

In the name of convenience, Amazon and Walmart are pushing people to shop by just talking to a digital assistant.
Shopping by voice means giving orders to Amazon's Echo or Google's Home speaker, even if your hands are tied up with dinner or dirty diapers.
Trouble is, you might never know if it's offering you the best deal. Because these devices can't say much without tiring your ears, voice shopping precludes some of the savvy practices you may have relied on to find the best bargains — in particular, researching products and comparing prices.
One expert says that with websites and apps, many customers place items in the cart, but change their minds before completing the order. Voice shopping eliminates those intervening steps.
