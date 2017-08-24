4 resign from Illinois governor's office after cartoon flap

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner greets supporters before he takes the stage at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Four members of Gov. Rauner's communications staff have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's inconsistent response to a political cartoon that critics call racist. Rauner issued a statement Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, saying Diana Rickert, Laurel Patrick, Meghan Keenan and Brittany Carl submitted resignations. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Rich Saal