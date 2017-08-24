Business

Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in midday trading

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:57 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks were drifting between small gains and losses in midday trading, the latest meandering course for a market that's been pushed in many directions the last few weeks.

Retailers were big winners Thursday after several of them reported surprisingly strong profits. Dollar Tree rose 8.6 percent.

Food companies slumped after the makers of Spam and Folgers coffee reported weak results. Hormel lost 6.3 percent and J.M. Smucker fell 7.4 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,440.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,794. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,254.

Small-company stocks rose. The Russell 2000 index climbed 5 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,375.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street after several retailers reported earnings that were far better than analysts were expecting.

The good news from Signet Jewelers, Guess and Dollar Tree Thursday helped allay concerns investors have been having about traditional retailers losing ground to online giants like Amazon.com.

Signet soared 20 percent in early trading, Guess jumped 18.7 percent and Dollar Tree added 8.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,448.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,854. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,295.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.19 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video