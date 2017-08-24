India top court says privacy is a fundamental right

FILE- In this May 16, 2012 file photo, an Indian man gets his retina scanned as he enrolls for Aadhar, India's unique identification project in Kolkata, India. India's top court has ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country. The landmark verdict was in response to many petitions filed in courts questioning the validity of a government scheme to assign a unique biometric identity card to every individual. Bikas Das, File AP Photo