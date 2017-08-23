The Latest: More divers joining search of flooded McCain

The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker off Singapore (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says more Marine Corps divers are joining the search of flooded compartments in the USS John S. McCain and multinational search efforts at sea are continuing.
Divers have found remains in the McCain, which is docked at Singapore's naval base, but the Navy has not provided more specific information.
Separately, relatives have named at least five of the 10 missing sailors.
The fleet said the multinational search of seas east of Singapore continues to expand with aircraft and ships from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore deployed Thursday.
It said four sailors who were injured and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore were released on Wednesday.
___
1:45 p.m.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found at sea by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
The fleet says in a statement Thursday that the remains were medically examined and will be returned to Malaysian authorities.
Remains have been found in flooded compartments of the McCain. Relatives have named at least five of the missing sailors.
Several navies continue to search seas east of Singapore where the collision happened early Monday.
