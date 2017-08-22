FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. Irving, who asked Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer, could be on his way to Boston as the Cavaliers are in serious negotiations with the Celtics about swapping him for point guard Thomas. Since Irving made his stunning request, the defending Eastern Conference champions have been looking for a trade partner. They may have found the perfect one and could be nearing a deal with the Celtics, said the person who spoke Tuesday night, Aug. 22, 2017, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
Business

Boston bound: Cavs trade Irving to Celtics for Thomas, more

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

August 22, 2017 5:45 PM

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Cavaliers granted Kyrie Irving's request and traded the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night for star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Irving, whose late 3-pointer helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA championship, is on his way to Boston, where he'll try to help the Celtics unseat the Cavs. The teams met in last year's Eastern Conference finals and will meet each other again in the season opener on Oct. 17.

Irving had asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him so he could get out from LeBron James' shadow and Cleveland waited until it had a suitable package.

Thomas gives them another proven playmaker, Crowder is a solid defender and the draft pick will help them reload if James leaves as a free agent next summer.

