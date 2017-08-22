NY officials probe eavesdropping allegations against Senecas

Prosecutors in western New York say they're investigating allegations that representatives of the Indian tribe that runs three casinos in the region eavesdropped on employees of the state Gaming Commission.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office in Buffalo confirms Tuesday that it's investigating allegations by commission workers who say they were eavesdropped by the Seneca Gaming Authority.
The Senecas operate casinos in downtown Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.
Spectrum News in Buffalo first reported Monday that a listening device was found last year commission officials in an office the agency leases from the Senecas at the tribe's Buffalo casino.
Seneca officials weren't available for comment.
The allegations come amid testy relations between the Cuomo administration and the Senecas over the tribe's halting of payments of millions of dollars in casino revenue to the state.
