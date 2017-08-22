Iran says only 5 days needed to ramp up uranium enrichment

FILE-- In this file photo taken on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi, right, sits next to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after being awarded medal of honor by President Hassan Rouhani during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Iran's atomic chief warned Tuesday the Islamic Republic needs only five days to ramp up its uranium enrichment to 20 percent, a level at which the material could be used for a nuclear weapon. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo