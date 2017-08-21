In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, photo, the Terry's Texas Rangers cavalry monument, a regiment of Texas volunteers for the Confederate States Army assembled by Colonel Benjamin Franklin Terry in August 1861, is silhouetted against the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Civil War lessons taught to American students often depend on where the classroom is, with schools presenting accounts of the conflict that vary from state to state and even district to district.
In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, photo, the Terry's Texas Rangers cavalry monument, a regiment of Texas volunteers for the Confederate States Army assembled by Colonel Benjamin Franklin Terry in August 1861, is silhouetted against the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Civil War lessons taught to American students often depend on where the classroom is, with schools presenting accounts of the conflict that vary from state to state and even district to district. Eric Gay AP Photo
Business

Civil war lessons often depend on where the classroom is

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

August 21, 2017 10:11 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

The Civil War lessons taught to American students often depend on where the classroom is, with schools presenting accounts of the conflict that vary from state to state and even district to district.

Some schools emphasize states' rights in addition to slavery and stress how economic and cultural differences stoked regional tensions. Others highlight the battlefield acumen of Confederate commanders alongside their Union counterparts.

At least one suggests that abolition represented the first time the nation realized its founding ideals while another offers Confederate General "Stonewall" Jackson as an example of effective leadership.

The differences don't always break down neatly along geographic lines, but their effects often aren't obvious until related issues thrust them into the spotlight like the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the resulting backlash against Confederate symbols.

