NKorea issues trademark fiery rhetoric over US-SKorea drills

A U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane takes off on the runway at the Osan U.S. Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. U.S. and South Korean troops kicked off their annual drills Monday that come after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea exchanged warlike rhetoric in the wake of the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month. Yonhap via AP Lee Sang-hack