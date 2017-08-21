Business

Sempra Energy bids $9.45 billion, topping Buffett offer

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017

SAN DIEGO

Sempra Energy is buying Texas power transmitter Oncor for $9.45 billion in cash, wresting it away from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Sempra said Monday that it will also pick up $9.35 billion of the company's debt. To gain possession of Oncor, Sempra will acquire the reorganized Energy Future Holdings Corp. Energy Future entered bankruptcy in 2014, saddled with more than $40 billion in debt due to cratering energy prices.

Berkshire Hathaway said last month that it would buy Oncor for $9 billion, and last week it stuck to that bid. Hedge fund Elliott Management, which owns a significant portion of Oncor's debt, opposed Berkshire's takeover bid, saying it wasn't enough.

Sempra expects to close the sale in the first half of next year.

