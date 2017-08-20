Business

Democrat 'incredibly frustrated' with leader over Foxconn

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:13 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca is drawing criticism from inside his party after joining Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck of Madison told Barca on Friday that she was "incredibly frustrated and concerned" with comments he made at a news conference immediately after the Foxconn vote. Barca was one of three Democrats to vote for the measure Thursday, with 28 Democrats against.

Barca and the other Democrats who voted for it represent southeast Wisconsin, near where Foxconn plans to build a factory that could employ thousands.

Subeck accuses Barca of failing "on all accounts" of differentiating his views on Foxconn with that of the rest of Democrats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video