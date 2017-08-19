Developer floats plan apartment, retail, in Glasgow, Del.

A developer has plans for a 500-plus apartment and retail development on a historic farm in Glasgow, Delaware.
The News Journal reported (http://delonline.us/2wrFPmv ) that Robert Sipple of Beacon Asset Managers LLC has discussed plans for the historic La Grange farm with county regulators.
The 50-acre property was once part of a larger, 230-acre farm. It is on the National Register of Historic places and has been the subject of previous failed development attempts and litigation.
George Haggerty is New Castle County's land use assistant general manager. He says the concept is "nothing official," and a preliminary step before the project begins to move through the county's approval process.
Sipple did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
Comments