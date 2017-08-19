Business

Dredged muck from Wisconsin lake to be repurposed

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:25 AM

FOND DU LAC, Wis.

The muck at the murky bottom of an eastern Wisconsin lake is being dredged and repurposed.

The Fond du Lac Reporter reports that the city of Fond du Lac removed about 540 tons of lake-bottom material from around a pier at Lakeside Park at Lake Winnebago.

The dredging is done every two to three years to ensure boats can navigate in and out of the harbor.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hydrologist Jackie Marciulionis says the material can be used as fill and landscape material for various sites around the city.

She says the materials will be dried and blended with clean topsoil to reduce the concentration of contaminants. It will be ready for use once tests show that the material is clean.

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

