New $60M distribution center to add 200 jobs in Savannah

A furniture maker plans to invest $60 million in a new distribution center for coastal Georgia that is expected to bring 200 new jobs.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Safavieh will build its new facility at an industrial park near Savannah. The New York-based company manufactures furniture, rugs and other household goods. The new distribution center will expand operations Safavieh already has in the Savannah area. The governor called it "a significant investment" for the state.
Darius Yaraghi of Safavieh said in a news release the new facility with triple the company's warehouse capacity in the Savannah area and should be completed by the end of 2018.
