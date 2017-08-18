Sioux Falls schools teach students to code

Teachers at three Sioux Falls elementary schools are preparing to teach first-graders how to write computer code and basic programming as part of a new immersion program.
The Argus Leader reports that dozens of elementary school teachers are learning this week how to teach coding as part of a new computer science immersion program in partnership with a company called Code to the Future. The company helps integrate computer science programs into schools.
Teachers in the two-day training are working through projects and assignments that their students will do in the coming months.
The programs will start this year at Hayward Elementary, Lowell Elementary and Anne Sullivan Elementary.
District leaders hope that teaching code will prepare children for the future workforce and keep them engaged in their education.
Comments