Business

Grain higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 7:04 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 2.40 cents at $4.1640 a bushel; Sept corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.5220 a bushel; Sept oats gained 1.20 cents at $2.5940 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 2.20 cents to $9.3240 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .83 cent lower at $1.0630 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .88 cent at $1.3960 a pound; October lean hogs was .55 cent lower at $.6638 a pound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video