NASA launches last of its longtime tracking satellites

In this photo taken from video provided by NASA, Atlas V rocket liftoff from from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. NASA launched the last of its longtime tracking and communication satellites on Friday, a vital link to astronauts in orbit as well as the Hubble Space Telescope. The end of the era came with a morning liftoff of TDRS-M, the 13th in the venerable Tracking and Data Relay Satellite network. It rode toward orbit aboard an unmanned Atlas V rocket. NASA via AP)