Fox's James Murdoch slams Trump's Charlottesville response

FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, James Murdoch attends the National Geographic 2017 "Further Front" network upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. In a personal email to friends made public Aug. 17, 2017, Murdoch denounced racism and terrorists while expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Photo by Andy Kropa