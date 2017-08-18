Estimates of North Korea's nuclear weapons hard to nail down

FILE- In this Aug. 16. 2017, file photo, a South Korean soldier watches the north side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea. The U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessments of the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal have a wide gap between high and low estimates. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder for the United States to develop a policy for deterrence and defend itself and allies in the region. The secrecy of North Korea's nuclear program, the underground nature of its test explosions and the location of its uranium-enrichment activity has made it historically difficult to assess its capabilities. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo