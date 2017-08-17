Golden glow gone amid scandal, USA Gymnastics faces change

Former Olympic gymnast Rachael Denhollander, left, speaks as 2000 Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher listens during a news conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Dantzscher and Denhollander have filed civil lawsuits against USA Gymnastics and a former team doctor claiming they were sexually abused during their careers and want the organization to remove members of the organization's board of directors. Chris Carlson AP Photo