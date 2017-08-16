Third Kentucky county votes to increase hotel room tax

A third northern Kentucky county has passed a tax increase on hotel rooms to help pay for an expansion of a convention center.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Boone County Fiscal Court gave its approval this month to a 1 percent increase to the transient room tax. Boone joins governing bodies in Campbell and Kenton counties, where officials passed the tax increase last month.
The Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the increase will bring in an extra $1.2 million to $1.5 million per year. The money will be used to expand the 204,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.
Visitors bureau CEO Eric Summe said since the convention center opened in 1998 it has hosted 2,500 events and directly supports 350 hospitality-related jobs.
The tax increase will fund tourism projects after the expansion is completed.
