A section of the Koenig Sphere, a 25-ton bronze sphere damaged by the collapsing World Trade Center is lifted by crane into Liberty Park near One World Trade Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. Plans were approved last year to move the sculpture from its temporary place in Battery Park at Manhattan's southern tip. The sphere once stood between the trade center's two towers. AP Photo Peter Morgan)

Business

Battered bronze sphere returns to World Trade Center site

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:30 PM

NEW YORK

A 25-ton, bronze sphere damaged by the collapsing World Trade Center is finally being returned to a spot overlooking the rebuilt site.

Workers on Wednesday began hoisting sections of the Koenig (KOO'-neeg) Sphere into its permanent home at the new Liberty Park overlooking the 9/11 memorial.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last year approved plans to move the sculpture from its temporary place in Battery Park at Manhattan's southern tip.

The sphere once stood between the trade center's two towers.

The late German artist Fritz Koenig created the work commissioned by the Port Authority, which lost 84 employees. It was dedicated in Battery Park in 2002, with an eternal flame honoring the more than 2,700 people who died at the trade center a year earlier.

