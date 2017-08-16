Former Michigan Rep. Vern Ehlers, a physicist, dies at 83

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2010 file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Rick Snyder, right, meets with members of the Michigan Congressional delegation, including Rep. Vern Ehlers, R-Mich., left, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ehlers, a research physicist who served 17 years representing a western Michigan congressional district, has died. at 83. Melissa Morrison, funeral director at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that Ehlers died late Tuesday at a Grand Rapids nursing facility. Manuel Balce Ceneta File AP Photo