Wentworth set to award its 1st university-level degrees

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 5:47 AM

BOSTON

Boston's Wentworth Institute of Technology is set to graduate its first class as a state-approved university.

More than a century after opening as a small technical school for "serious-minded boys," the school is awarding its first university degrees at its summer commencement this weekend.

Wentworth became co-educational in 1972 and gained university status in July after adding master's degree programs.

Officials say the school won't change its name.

Wentworth has about 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and about 60 countries. In recent years, it has developed graduate programs in design, management, engineering and sciences.

Arthur Zafiropoulo, an alumnus and a leader in the semiconductor industry, will deliver the address at Sunday's commencement.

About 665 students will receive the new university degrees.

